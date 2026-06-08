Back to Videos

Fascism on the March? with Joel Kotkin

|
Posted By J. Peder Zane & James Varney
On Date June 8, 2026

On this week’s episode of the RealClearInvestigations Podcast, J. Peder Zane and James Varney speak with Joel Kotkin about his recent article for RCI exploring how and why fascism has become a buzzword of American politics

On the news round-up, Zane and Varney use a City Journal piece suggesting why fraud in Medicaid and Medicare seems an unsolvable problem to discuss a Wall Street Journal article detailing how autism therapy has become a hotbed of billing abuse and a Daily Caller story on rampant fraud in Obamacare. They also discuss John R. Lott Jr.’s recent RCI article on data showing that violent crime is declining even as more Americans – especially women, blacks and Hispanics – are carrying firearms and an article in the Free Press reporting on policies that have helped significantly lower the murder rate in Baltimore.



Comment
Show comments Hide Comments

Latest Investigations Videos

Video Archives

Copyright © RealClearInvestigations, LLC
© RealClearInvestigations | | Go to full site