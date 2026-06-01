Antisemitism and Sharia Law in America with Andrew G. Bostom

On this week’s episode of the RealClearInvestigations Podcast, RCI Editor J. Peder Zane and RCI Senior Reporter James Varney speak with author Andrew G. Bostom about the rise of Sharia law in the U.S. and the EU and challenges it poses to those western laws, customs and society.

On the news round-up, Zane and Varney use a Tablet article saying the U.S. has few good options in Iran to discuss some lessons we have learned so far from the ongoing conflict. They also discuss what sky-high tickets prices to see the New York Knicks play in the NBA finals say about America’s wealth gap and what two stories about Sweden – one in Europe Today, the other in the Wall Street Journal – tell us about mass immigration and social cohesion.

Books & Articles Discussed in This Podcast:





