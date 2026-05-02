The COVID Cover-Up with Paul D. Thacker

On this week’s episode of the RealClearInvestigations Podcast, RCI Editor J. Peder Zane and RCI Senior Reporter James Varney speak with Paul D. Thacker about his RCI article which details the central yet largely hidden role played University of North Carolina virologist Ralph Baric in both the risky scientific work that may have created the virus that causes COVID-19 and the subsequent campaign to suppress public debate about the virus' origin.
In our round-up of the week’s best investigative reporting, Zane and Varney discuss a Wall Street Journal article about the sources of political violence, a Washington Post story on the Trump administration’s effort to bring a venture capital mindset to the Pentagon, and a wide range of reports from PJ Media, the Federalist, the National Review and Fox News on the Trump administration efforts to highlight alleged wrongdoing by the Biden administration.
- 00:00 Introduction and Podcast Overview
- 02:55 Political Violence and Media Responsibility
- 05:58 Pentagon's Venture into Silicon Valley
- 08:59 COVID Cover-Up and Indictments
- 12:00 Interview with Paul D. Thacker
Articles Discussed in This Podcast:
- Paul D. Thacker/RCI: COVID Cover-Up: Hiding Star Researcher Ralph Baric’s Ties to Global Pandemic
- Wall Street Journal: Anti-Government Violence Hits 30-Year High
- Washington Post: Turning the Pentagon into a Venture Capital Firm
- New York Review of Books: Rebooting the Pentagon
- PJ Media: Top Fauci Aide Indicted for Concealing COVID Records
- Federalist: Did Politicized DOJ Scuttle Clinton Foundation Probe?
- Federalist: Did Biden Agency Try To Hide Planned Parenthood Loans?
- National Review: DOJ: Biden Admin Persecuted Conservative Christians
- Fox News: Claim: 'Mother Lode' of Russiagate Files in FBI Burn Bags