The COVID Cover-Up with Paul D. Thacker

On this week’s episode of the RealClearInvestigations Podcast, RCI Editor J. Peder Zane and RCI Senior Reporter James Varney speak with Paul D. Thacker about his RCI article which details the central yet largely hidden role played University of North Carolina virologist Ralph Baric in both the risky scientific work that may have created the virus that causes COVID-19 and the subsequent campaign to suppress public debate about the virus' origin.

In our round-up of the week’s best investigative reporting, Zane and Varney discuss a Wall Street Journal article about the sources of political violence, a Washington Post story on the Trump administration’s effort to bring a venture capital mindset to the Pentagon, and a wide range of reports from PJ Media, the Federalist, the National Review and Fox News on the Trump administration efforts to highlight alleged wrongdoing by the Biden administration.

00:00 Introduction and Podcast Overview

02:55 Political Violence and Media Responsibility

05:58 Pentagon's Venture into Silicon Valley

08:59 COVID Cover-Up and Indictments

12:00 Interview with Paul D. Thacker

Articles Discussed in This Podcast:





