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Violence for Me, Not for Thee with Noah Rothman

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Posted By J. Peder Zane
On Date July 6, 2026

On this week’s episode of the RealClearInvestigations Podcast, J. Peder Zane speaks with Noah Rothman of the National Review about his insightful new book “Blood & Progress: A Century of Left-Wing Violence in America.”

On the news round-up, Zane and RCI contributor Ben Weingarten discuss the vast wealth President Trump and his family have accumulated since he began his second term, with a special focus on a New York Times article detailing how the president’s sons stand to benefit from a lucrative mining deal his administration struck with Kazakhstan. They also look at articles in the left-leaning Atlantic and right-leaning City Journal detailing the Democratic Socialists of America’s takeover of the Democratic party.

 

Books & Articles Discussed in This Podcast:

 

 

 



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