He Fought DEI - and DEI Won

On this week’s episode of the RealClearInvestigations Podcast, J. Peder Zane and James Varney speak with Dr. Kendall Conger who lost his job after challenging a 2021 statement issued by his employer – Duke Health – declaring racism a “public health crisis.”
On the news round-up, Zane and Varney discuss the challenges of reporting on the Iran war – and peace deal – when the government seems loath to share details; the Reform Party’s withering report on the Rape Gang controversy in the UK; and the popular support for Luigi Mangione, who is accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City in 2024.
Articles Discussed in This Podcast:
- Kendall Conger/RCI: I Challenged Duke’s DEI Dogma – and Paid With My Job
- Axios: U.S.-Iran deal: Read the full text
- Reform Party: UK: The Rape Gang Inquiry
- NPR: Public Support Growing for Accused Killer Luigi Mangione