The News Business Meltdown with Patrick Steel

On this week’s episode of the RealClearInvestigations Podcast, RCI Editor J. Peder Zane and RCI Senior Reporter James Varney speak with Patrick Steel, the former CEO of Politico who is now a Senior Advisor to Antenna Group, about the changing landscape of the media business.

On the news round-up, Zane and Varney discuss articles published by Reuters and the Washington Post that detail Iran’s confounding stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz as well as a piece in the Atlantic that raises questions about the US government’s official narrative regarding the deadly collision of two American refueling planes over Iraq. They also examine how two articles – the National Review’s analysis of the explosion in autism diagnoses and the City Journal’s report on the transplants driving Los Angeles’ homeless problems – illustrate how the wrong incentives can exacerbate social problems and social spending.





