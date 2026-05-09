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Progressivism’s Russian Playbook with Gary Saul Morson

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Posted By J. Peder Zane & James Varney
On Date May 9, 2026

On this week’s episode of the RealClearInvestigations Podcast, RCI Editor J. Peder Zane and RCI Senior Reporter James Varney speak with Gary Saul Morson, a professor of Arts and Humanities at Northwestern University and a scholar of Russian literature about what Dostoevsky can teach us about modern progressives.

In our round-up of the week’s best investigative reporting, Zane and Varney discuss a Wall Street Journal article about China’s stranglehold on drone production, Roger Pielke Jr.’s Substack piece on a dramatic change in climate change forecasts, and a Daily Wire story on the Los Angeles arsonists who drew inspiration from the assassin Luigi Mangione.

Articles Discussed in This Podcast:

Time Stamps:

  • 00:00 Introduction and Overview of Current Events
  • 03:13 The Impact of Chinese Supply Chains on U.S. Defense
  • 05:58 Climate Change Narratives and Scientific Realities
  • 09:10 The Ideological Underpinnings of Violence in Society
  • 12:07 Interview with Professor Gary Saul Morrison on Communism and Ideology
  • 14:45 Dostoevsky's Insights on Modern Progressivism
  • 17:53 The Role of the Intelligentsia in Revolutionary Movements
  • 20:59 The Normalization of Violence in Political Discourse
  • 24:09 Comparisons Between Historical and Modern Revolutionary Movements
  • 32:44 The Role of Liberals in Political Change
  • 34:00 The Dangers of Labeling Political Opponents
  • 38:21 Lessons from History: The Power of the Majority
  • 41:13 The Importance of Literature and Universal Values
  • 47:16 The Psychology of Political Identity
  • 51:32 The Challenge of Compromise in Democracy
  • 55:22 The Role of Science in Political Ideology
  • 01:01:04 The Transformative Power of Literature



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