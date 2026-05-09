Progressivism’s Russian Playbook with Gary Saul Morson

On this week’s episode of the RealClearInvestigations Podcast, RCI Editor J. Peder Zane and RCI Senior Reporter James Varney speak with Gary Saul Morson, a professor of Arts and Humanities at Northwestern University and a scholar of Russian literature about what Dostoevsky can teach us about modern progressives.
In our round-up of the week’s best investigative reporting, Zane and Varney discuss a Wall Street Journal article about China’s stranglehold on drone production, Roger Pielke Jr.’s Substack piece on a dramatic change in climate change forecasts, and a Daily Wire story on the Los Angeles arsonists who drew inspiration from the assassin Luigi Mangione.
Articles Discussed in This Podcast:
- Gary Saul Morson: Re-Possessed – Commentary Magazine
- Gary Saul Morson: Solzhenitsyn Warned Us – Commentary Magazine
- Gary Saul Morson: The Return of the ‘Useful Idiot’ – Commentary Magazine
- Gary Saul Morson: The Red Star Returns - The New Criterion
- Gary Saul Morson: Marxism Is a Gulag of the Mind - WSJ
- Wall Street Journal: U.S. Targets China's Stranglehold on Drone Production
- Roger Pielke Jr. Substack: New Climate Report Eliminates Most Extreme Scenarios
- Daily Wire: LA Arson Suspect Obsessed Over Luigi Mangione
Time Stamps:
- 00:00 Introduction and Overview of Current Events
- 03:13 The Impact of Chinese Supply Chains on U.S. Defense
- 05:58 Climate Change Narratives and Scientific Realities
- 09:10 The Ideological Underpinnings of Violence in Society
- 12:07 Interview with Professor Gary Saul Morrison on Communism and Ideology
- 14:45 Dostoevsky's Insights on Modern Progressivism
- 17:53 The Role of the Intelligentsia in Revolutionary Movements
- 20:59 The Normalization of Violence in Political Discourse
- 24:09 Comparisons Between Historical and Modern Revolutionary Movements
- 32:44 The Role of Liberals in Political Change
- 34:00 The Dangers of Labeling Political Opponents
- 38:21 Lessons from History: The Power of the Majority
- 41:13 The Importance of Literature and Universal Values
- 47:16 The Psychology of Political Identity
- 51:32 The Challenge of Compromise in Democracy
- 55:22 The Role of Science in Political Ideology
- 01:01:04 The Transformative Power of Literature