These States are Paying Way Less for Energy - Here's Why

In this episode of The Miller Report: Real Clear Journalism, Maggie Miller speaks with the American Legislative Exchange Council's Jonathan Williams about their latest Energy Affordability Report, focusing on electricity prices and the policies driving costs across states.

We break down the growing adoption of the Affordable Reliable Clean Energy Security Act and spotlight Louisiana’s major jump in affordability rankings—exploring how natural gas and state policy are shaping lower energy costs. Plus, a look at the broader pressures impacting energy affordability nationwide. View the full ALEC Report here.





