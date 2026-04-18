Al Gore and the Politicization of Science with Roger Pielke Jr.

On this week’s episode of the RealClearInvestigations Podcast, RCI Editor J. Peder Zane and RCI Senior Reporter James Varney speak with Roger Pielke Jr., a fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, about his article detailing how Al Gore’s seminal 2006 book and film on climate change, “An Inconvenient Truth,” helped politicize science.
In our round-up of the week’s best investigative reporting, Zane and Varney discuss Paul Sperry’s article for RCI on newly declassified documents showing how a top government official fast-tracked a politically compromised whistleblower complaint in 2019 that ultimately triggered the first impeachment of President Trump. They also discuss the sexual accusation that forced Rep. Eric Swalwell to resign from Congress – and why this evidently widely-known questions about his conduct had not been reported until now.
- 00:00 Introduction to the Podcast and Guest
- 01:00 Impeachment Insights and Partisan Politics
- 07:05 The Eric Swalwell Controversy
- 16:05 Legacy of Al Gore's Climate Advocacy
- 17:01 The Evolution of Climate Change Discourse
- 22:08 Current Understanding of Climate Science 28:00 Global Perspectives on Climate Change
- 29:14 Decarbonization and Energy Sources
- 31:28 The Politicization of Science
- 38:35 Millenarianism in Climate Science
- 42:47 Finding Common Ground in Climate Policy
- 46:38 The Impact of COVID on Public Trust
- 50:39 The Future of Academia and Climate Policy
Articles Discussed in This Podcast:
- Roger Pielke Jr.: The Legacy of Al Gore's "An Inconvenient Truth" 20 Years Later
- Paul Sperry, CI: BREAKING: Newly Declassified Docs Reveal Bias of Impeachment 'Whistleblower'
- Paul Sperry, RCI: The Beltway's 'Whistleblower' Furor Obsesses Over One Name
- Washington Post: How Eric Swalwell Rose Despite Disturbing Reputation
- American Prospect: Eric Swalwell and the Death of Accountability