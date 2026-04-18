Al Gore and the Politicization of Science with Roger Pielke Jr.

On this week’s episode of the RealClearInvestigations Podcast, RCI Editor J. Peder Zane and RCI Senior Reporter James Varney speak with Roger Pielke Jr., a fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, about his article detailing how Al Gore’s seminal 2006 book and film on climate change, “An Inconvenient Truth,” helped politicize science.

In our round-up of the week’s best investigative reporting, Zane and Varney discuss Paul Sperry’s article for RCI on newly declassified documents showing how a top government official fast-tracked a politically compromised whistleblower complaint in 2019 that ultimately triggered the first impeachment of President Trump. They also discuss the sexual accusation that forced Rep. Eric Swalwell to resign from Congress – and why this evidently widely-known questions about his conduct had not been reported until now.

00:00 Introduction to the Podcast and Guest

01:00 Impeachment Insights and Partisan Politics

07:05 The Eric Swalwell Controversy

16:05 Legacy of Al Gore's Climate Advocacy

17:01 The Evolution of Climate Change Discourse

22:08 Current Understanding of Climate Science 28:00 Global Perspectives on Climate Change

29:14 Decarbonization and Energy Sources

31:28 The Politicization of Science

38:35 Millenarianism in Climate Science

42:47 Finding Common Ground in Climate Policy

46:38 The Impact of COVID on Public Trust

50:39 The Future of Academia and Climate Policy

Articles Discussed in This Podcast:





