Will The Next Great Alaska Pipeline Come to Fruition?

Alaska is once again eyeing a massive energy project. In this episode of The Miller Report: Real Clear Journalism, Maggie Miller and James Varney discuss his latest investigation that examines a proposed 800-mile natural gas pipeline that would move a potential 200 trillion cubic feet of gas from the North Slope for export as LNG—aiming to meet global demand and lower energy costs for Alaskans.

But with extreme terrain, enormous costs, and major financial and regulatory hurdles, the project is far from certain. We discuss what’s at stake, what history tells us, and whether this ambitious plan has real momentum or may never materialize. Jim's full investigation can be found here.





