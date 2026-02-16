RCI Podcast Episode 5 - Elder Care Fraud

On this week’s episode of the RealClearInvestigations Podcast, RCI Editor J. Peder Zane and RCI Senior Reporter James Varney speak with RCI contributor Nancy Rommelmann who draws on the six years she has spent caring for her mother to expose the epidemic of financial exploitation targeting America’s elderly. In our round-up of the week’s best investigative reporting, Zane and Varney discuss articles that report on Bill and Hillary Clinton’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, the Trump family’s lucrative bets on crypto and YouTubers who are making a fortune posting arrest videos that humiliate young women.





