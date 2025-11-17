The Federal ARC Bill Explained: How Washington Is Rewriting America’s Energy Playbook

On this episode of The Miller Report: Real Clear Journalism, Maggie Miller breaks down a fast-evolving national conversation about America’s energy future. The discussion has reached Washington with Representative Troy Balderson’s ARC Bill: the Affordable, Reliable, Clean Energy Security Act. The legislation seeks to establish a unified, standardized framework for how the nation defines “good energy.”

Maggie is joined by James Taylor, President of The Heartland Institute—an organization at the forefront of the ARC conversation, known for its comprehensive energy scorecard assessing how various energy sources truly compare. We discuss what the ARC Bill means for ratepayers, national security, state-federal dynamics, and whether it can rebalance a misaligned energy stack for both red and blue states.





