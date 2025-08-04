Rethinking Tech Addiction: The Dopamine Myth and the Real Mental Health Crisis

Is TikTok really hijacking young minds with dopamine? In this episode of The Miller Report: Real Clear Journalism, Maggie Miller sits down with psychologist and lead investigator Christopher J. Ferguson to unpack the growing wave of “dopamine addiction” claims surrounding social media.

Despite headlines and viral wellness trends, the science doesn’t back it up. Ferguson explains why labeling everyday tech use as addiction misrepresents how dopamine actually works—and risks distracting us from the real mental health challenges facing people today. Ferguson's full investigation into "Addiction Fiction" can be found here.





