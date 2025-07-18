Defunding Disaster: LAPD Costs are Soaring by Millions Amid Staffing Cuts

In this episode of The Miller Report: Real Clear Journalism, Maggie Miller is joined by Ana Kasparian to break down her latest investigation into Los Angeles’ ballooning police overtime budget—and the unintended fallout from efforts to defund the LAPD.

Despite cutting thousands of officers since 2020, the city is now spending more on policing. Staff is stretched thin, and response times are worsening. With the 2026 World Cup and 2028 Olympics looming, and new unarmed crisis teams struggling to operate independently, L.A.’s public safety model is facing mounting scrutiny. How does LA move forward?

Ana’s full investigation can be found here.





