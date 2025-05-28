What’s the Best Affordable, Reliable, Clean Energy Source?

In this exclusive episode of The Miller Report: Real Clear Journalism, we sit down with James Taylor, President of the Heartland Institute, to unpack the findings of his in-depth white paper on the most effective energy sources.





Taylor breaks down the ARC framework—a data-driven evaluation based on Affordability, Reliability, and Cleanliness—to determine which energy sources truly deliver for America and shares the criteria that went into the decision. We also discuss the role of public perception.

If you’re interested in the future of U.S. energy and the role of ARC, you can read the full report here. His op-ed on Real Clear Energy can be found here. And check back for more interviews from the Real Clear Energy Future Forum.





