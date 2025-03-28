An Attack on Free Speech: The Censorship Industrial Complex

In this episode of The Miller Report: Real Clear Journalism, we examine a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee hearing led this week by Chairman Schmitt, which investigated the role of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in the suppression of free speech and their role in the "Censorship Industrial Complex"—a system that critics argue restricts open discourse and disproportionately affects certain viewpoints.

Maggie is joined by Mollie Hemingway, Editor-in-Chief of The Federalist, and Ben Weingarten, investigative journalist with RealClearInvestigations, both of whom provided testimony at the hearing. They discuss the tangible impact of censorship on journalism, including advertising blacklists that hinder financial sustainability and the broader implications for press freedom.





