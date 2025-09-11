This is the second of a two-part series on the Great Dispersion of Americans across the country. Read the first installment here.

The famous New Yorker magazine cover showing much of civilization ending at the Hudson River, save for Chicago, D.C., and then the West Coast, had more than a grain of truth for much of the 20th century. The term “flyover country” was not just a snobbish put-down but a reality as a handful of core cities – New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Francisco – exerted oversized influence over America’s culture, politics, and economy, with rural communities and smaller cities playing a relatively marginal role in the national drama.

The early decades of the 21st century have altered America’s geographic reality. Moribund small cities have come back to life. Two decades ago, downtown Fargo, North Dakota, was dull and somewhat derelict. Now it boasts loft apartments, a fine boutique hotel, and a panoply of cultural attractions, including art studios and dance venues. Since 2010, about 14,000 Americans have moved to its metropolitan area. That total is small, but it reflects the experiences of many other once withering communities that are attracting people from larger urban centers. The Fargo metro area added nearly double the number of net domestic migrants as the nearest large metro area, Minneapolis-St. Paul, which is 15 times larger.

Some of this can be traced to considerably lower housing prices, which allows millennials to be on their own much earlier; only 5% of millennials in the Great Plains states live at home, less than half the percentage in California, New York, and New Jersey. It’s also a result of a new wealth created by tech, manufacturing, and other industries seeking to reduce costs in less-regulated, less expensive areas where more people are willing to relocate.

Smaller Communities Rebound

Bass Pro Shops is one of several large businesses that is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.

Springfield, a metropolitan area of nearly 500,000 people in the southwest corner of Missouri, has blossomed in the past decade. Its economy, anchored by Southwest Missouri State University, is also home to several large firms, including Bass Pro Shops, O’Reilly Auto Parts, and accounting firm BKD. These businesses provide promising opportunities for millennials.

Between 2010 and 2023, a net 38,000 new residents moved into the area from elsewhere in the U.S. Rather than being rejected as outsiders by longtime residents, newcomers are welcome to join local boards and commissions.

“What Springfield attracts are people who are self-starters who want to fast-track their involvement in the community,” says millennial Matt Simpson, chief research and planning officer at Ozark Technical College, who was recently elected to the City Council. “People of my generation are motivated by the fact that you can have a say at an earlier age.”

Much of Springfield’s appeal lies not in culture or consumerism, where big cities are still hard to beat, but in the local habits and traditions found in numerous churches, charities, and civic groups.

More than faux urbanism is driving this shift. For many, there’s a “back to roots” movement to return home or to someplace that seems less anonymous. Millennials, one commentator suggests, may be more “socially conscious,” but they do not necessarily favor the ideal top-down structure embraced by earlier generations; they prefer smaller units of governance to larger ones. A recent National Journal poll found that less than one-third of millennials favor federal solutions over local ones. They are far less trusting of major institutions than their Gen X predecessors.

A Globalized Heartland

Like millennials, immigrants are also moving to smaller cities and towns for affordable opportunities. Their attraction to areas – like the movement of African Americans to the South – belies common media and academic narratives that these areas are rife with intolerance, “dying from whiteness.”

Wandering around a park in downtown Omaha on a Sunday, you can find diversity no less present than in Los Angeles or New York. Once homogeneous cities across the country now feature Indian and Mexican restaurants, Thai ice cream shops, and a variety of hipster coffee shops. Omaha sports both Ahmad’s Persian Cuisine and the African Cocktail Lounge. In West Des Moines, Iowa, the cultural integration can be seen in the growth of cricket leagues, sparked largely by South Asian immigrants.

Consider Mariana Macedo, who moved from Guadalajara, Mexico, to Knoxville, Tennessee, where she owns two Don Gallo restaurants. A decade ago, she had considered moving to the San Francisco area but decided to start her business in Knoxville in part because of traditional southern values, which puts a premium on hospitality.

“We have to remember that people in the South are very nice to you, they wave hello when you pass by, they have that style, a lot has to do with the fact that we live in the Bible belt, so that’s why people are very polite, and very family oriented.”

Small Towns, High Tech

Western Pennsylvania is growing thanks to both cutting-edge tech firms and traditional industries such as this coking plant in Clairton.

For years, the conventional wisdom has been that tech firms will continue to concentrate in a few select regions on the West Coast or in the Northeast. Yet the soaring cost of living in these regions and the use of remote work have changed the story, spurring a growing movement of tech firms to less heralded places, such as largely rural western Pennsylvania. Today, the area centered in Pittsburgh and extending to its surrounding rural hinterland is making a big play for AI, even as the steel industry is showing signs of coming back to life.

Similarly, Huntsville, Alabama, has experienced strong growth as a result of its longstanding connection to the U.S. space program. Huntsville, which just recently took the center for the U.S. Space Command from its previous base in Colorado, has become a mecca for young, educated people and now stands among the fastest-growing smaller cities in America. Census records show that it has accounted for most of the net domestic migration growth in Alabama over the past decade. In recent years, Huntsville has also seen growth in advanced manufacturing and biotechnology.

Chattanooga is also growing after having cleaned up its environment, implementing one of America’s most famous downtown renaissances and building out a municipal 10-gigabit internet for the city. Like many other older industrial cities, Chattanooga wants a piece of the AI boom, hoping to use its lower energy prices as a lure for new servers and AI-related business.

Tulsa, a major metropolitan area with more than 1 million people, knows that money talks. It has used $10,000 bonuses to entice thousands of relatively well-paid remote workers to relocate there, almost a quarter of whom work in tech. The city and private companies have also invested heavily in creating work and play infrastructure and attractions to convince people to settle there.

This model holds promise for other cities, as one study from the University of Chicago suggests as many as 34% of American workers could do their jobs remotely, an attitude widely adopted by the new wave of startups.