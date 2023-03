RCI editor's note: There are numerous signs campaign 2024 is building to peak hostility between legacy media and Republicans, and not just because of epic bad blood between Donald Trump and the press. Consider, too, more temperate Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's recent "town hall" on CNN, which the conservative media monitor NewsBusters blasted as an orchestrated ambush.





Here, from "The Courage to Be Free," is DeSantis's account of what he describes as unfair treatment by "60 Minutes" of his handling of COVID-19 vaccine distribution in 2021 -- Correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi suggested it was "pay for play" favoring the Publix supermarket chain. As vindication and riposte, the governor offers an unedited transcript of his clash with the reporter -- that is, including his remarks left on CBS's "cutting room floor," denoted by RCI for additional clarity with [bold brackets]. In his new memoir cum trenchant front-lines critique of the woking of America, undeclared presidential candidate Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida gives no quarter to what he calls "the liberal elite's praetorian guard" (as he occupies a respectful high ground regarding his acerbic and likely rival Trump).

By Ron DeSantis

Broadside, HarperCollins

February 28, 2023

In the early part of 2021, my office got word that Viacom-owned CBS’s program 60 Minutes was down in Florida digging for dirt. There did not seem to be a coherent angle other than to try to find something to use to attack me on my administration’s response to COVID-19.

Eventually, a 60 Minutes team, with camera in tow, crashed one of my press conferences to pursue their conspiracy narrative about the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in Florida. When the FDA first provided emergency-use authorization for vaccines in December 2020, the federal government charged state governments with distributing the limited supply across the population.

While I rejected mandates to require any Floridian to take the vaccine, at the time my hope was that the shots would produce steriliz- ing immunity such that those who took it would not get coronavirus. This, of course, did not happen, and the mRNA vaccines became a major flash point in the battle against the biomedical security state; as evidence piled up that the shots were not living up to expectations, lockdowners increasingly embraced more coercive mechanisms—from employment mandates to vaccine passports—designed to marginalize those who declined the shot.

Nevertheless, at the time, there was a massive demand among the population for the mRNA vaccines, and it fell to each state to apportion the availability. I bucked the CDC by prioritizing our senior citizens— the population most vulnerable to severe COVID-19—for access, in- stead of utilizing woke criteria based on “social vulnerability” status. My focus on seniors meant ensuring that the vaccine was widely dis- tributed across the state via hospitals, pharmacies, and public health departments. Because the demand for the shots among Florida’s seniors far exceeded the weekly supply the feds allocated to our state, we wanted to get the shots to pharmacies, which could quickly schedule appoint- ments and administer the shots.